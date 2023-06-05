Bristol bars to keep outdoor seating after 5,000 sign petition
- Published
Bars and restaurants in Bristol city centre will be able to extend their pavement licences for outdoor seating following a petition campaign.
The city council is to allow businesses to adjust their licences to bring them back in line with their trading hours.
Owners had previously been told they may face fines if they did not close their outdoor seating areas at 22:30.
The council acted after a "Save Our Seats" campaign petition was signed by more than 5,000 people.
For some businesses this will mean they can keep serving at outdoor seating as late as 03:00.
Arrangements for al-fresco seating were made during the Covid-19 pandemic, when businesses were also temporarily able to sell alcohol off-premises.
Licences for those expired in September 2022 and there were fears reintroducing restrictions would have a detrimental impact on Bristol's hospitality industry leading to job cuts.
Mayor for Bristol, Marvin Rees said: "Bristol's night-time economy represents a third of the city's workforce and is a key priority for my administration.
"It's disappointing that after the pandemic, the national government decided not to extend the legislation that had provided greater flexibility in this area.
"This has resulted in the position we now find ourselves in, with some outdoor licences returning to the previous position of 23:00.
"There are clear benefits to extending them beyond that time where it is appropriate to do so and, of course, striking a balance with local residents."
Marc Griffiths and Patrick Daley, co-owners of The Mother's Ruin bar on St Nicholas Street, said they were delighted with the decision.
"We would like to thank Marvin Rees, Bristol City Council and of course, the public for their ongoing support," they told the BBC.
"We do however realise that there is more that needs to be done to help the city's nightlife, but I think it's fair to say the public made it clear that they wanted to see change."
The new rules mean businesses that qualify for the proposed time extensions will now be able to ask for an amendment to their licence or be given the option to apply for changes to their licensing conditions.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk