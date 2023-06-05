West of England Metro mayor confirms £15m Bristol underground study
- Published
The West of England metro mayor has confirmed that £15m will be spent on a study exploring the costs of a mass transport network for Bristol.
Dan Norris said the spending money was "sensible" despite admitting that the multi-billion pound project was "unlikely" to be built.
The £15m study was first announced by Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees last year.
It will explore the costs and benefits of building a light-rail metro network for the city.
Four lines are planned for Bristol, some of which would be built underground.
Speaking to John Darvall on BBC Radio Bristol on Wednesday, 31 May, Mr Norris said the West of England Combined Authority (WECA) was still going to spend £15m on the study.
But he also added the underground was very unlikely to ever be built due to its high costs.
Mr Norris said: "What I want to do is allow that work to complete. At the moment we have to do a cost-benefit analysis of all the different options that are currently being considered, one of which is the underground system that Marvin's keen on.
"Underground [rail] is hugely expensive and the whole economic situation has changed.
"Governments have been giving money away to subsidise energy bills for us all, which is the right thing to do in my view, but means that money isn't there to build transport systems."
Estimates for the total cost of an underground network have varied from £4bn to £18bn.
Mr Rees first announced plans for a Bristol underground in 2017, but six years later no construction work has begun.
Last Month Mr Rees said his flagship project might not survive after his second term running Bristol City Council ends in May next year.
But he pointed out that Bristol's population set to expand from 472,000 to 550,000 by the middle of this century and that during the day there are about a million people in the city.
"So whichever way we cut it up we need a transport system that transports masses of people around the city each day," he said.
Mr Norris denied that the West of England was "blowing millions of pounds" on exploring the costs and benefits of an underground network.
However, asked if he was still going to spend £15 million on the underground study, he claimed that it was "the right thing to do".
He said: "We've got enough money to carry on that work for now. I think it's so unlikely as to be not possible.
"But we still continue to look at all the different options that are being considered, because that's the sensible and right thing to do."