Vinney Green children's home is no longer inadequate, says Ofsted
- Published
A secure children's home previously rated as inadequate has made major improvements, say inspectors Ofsted.
Vinney Green was criticised by the watchdog in June 2022, with children suffering "unlawful, painful" physical restraint and unjustified solitary confinement for up to three days.
But following a visit in April, the home has been awarded a rating of good in every category.
South Gloucestershire Council runs the home in Emerson's Green.
The report said the home was now "lively but relaxed" and education, health, how well children are protected, and the effectiveness of leaders were all rated as good.
It is a turnaround from last year when Ofsted demanded urgent action, criticised the local authority for "repeated failures" over several years and said the Youth Custody Service had stopped placing children at the home amid serious safety concerns.
At the time, the council accepted there were "practices happening which shouldn't have been" and took immediate steps to address them, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The latest report said: "Children develop positive relationships with staff and benefit from predictable structures and routines.
"Children appreciate the support they receive from staff and recognise that they have made good progress as a result of living in the home."
Inspectors said children's moves when leaving the unit were "planned thoughtfully and well" and that outreach support was provided, including an offer of pastoral and spiritual support from an imam.