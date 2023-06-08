Bristol police hunt for convicted rapist Watir Ali
- Published
A police manhunt has been launched after a convicted rapist failed to appear in court for sentencing.
Watir Ali, 46, from Bristol, had previously been convicted of rape and on Wednesday was sentenced in his absence to eight years in jail.
The last confirmed contact with Ali was in Bristol on Tuesday 30 May. A warrant has been issued by Bristol Crown Court.
He is described as a south Asian man, 5ft 6ins (170cm) tall and slim, with short dark hair and brown eyes.
Avon and Somerset Police are urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts to call 999 immediately.
