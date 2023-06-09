HMP Bristol: Man charged with murder over prisoner's death
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a prisoner.
Michael Harkin, 34, appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court charged with murdering Daniel Childs, 38, at HMP Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to the prison at about 09:30 BST on Monday after Childs was pronounced deceased.
Harkin, who was also an inmate, was also charged with wounding a prisoner, with intent to do grievous bodily harm in a separate incident.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Crown Court on 12 June.
