HMP Bristol: Man charged with murder over prisoner's death

Daniel Childs was pronounced dead at HMP Bristol on Monday

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a prisoner.

Michael Harkin, 34, appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court charged with murdering Daniel Childs, 38, at HMP Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the prison at about 09:30 BST on Monday after Childs was pronounced deceased.

Harkin, who was also an inmate, was also charged with wounding a prisoner, with intent to do grievous bodily harm in a separate incident.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Crown Court on 12 June.

