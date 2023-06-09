Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash near Kingscote
A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash involving a car in Gloucestershire.
The crash took place on the A4135 junction with the B4058 near Kingscote, which is between Dursley and Tetbury, at about 21.20 BST on Thursday.
It involved a grey Yamaha motorcycle and a blue Peugeot 3008. The road was closed as investigations take place.
The injured man, who is in his 60s, was airlifted to Southmead Hospital. No-one else was injured.
"We are now appealing for any witnesses who have not already come forward, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us," said a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police.
