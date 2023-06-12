Disability campaigners criticise plans for Bristol footbridge
- Published
Disability campaigners have criticised repairs to a footbridge that will make it inaccessible for wheelchairs and children's buggies.
City council cabinet members agreed to spend £1m to fix Kingsweston Iron Bridge in Bristol more than seven years after it was struck by a lorry.
The work requires the Grade II listed structure to be raised by a metre to prevent another truck hitting it.
But a ramp for people with mobility problems was rejected.
The rejection came from Historic England, which protects old buildings and features, because the ramp would have to be 30 metres (98ft) long.
A council planning committee granted permission in December for the repairs to go ahead without a ramp.
David Redgewell, representing Bristol Disability Equalities Forum, told Tuesday's cabinet meeting this went against clear guidance from the Department for Transport that all such infrastructure must be fully accessible.
"We are concerned," he said.
"We haven't even been offered an alternative crossing across the road, so there isn't an alternative route being provided for mobility impairments.
"If we can't use the bridge, we should at least be able to cross the road safely, but that has not been offered either."
Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said the discussions would continue.
"Just because this is progress, it doesn't mean the end of the conversation - we will still be talking," he told Mr Redgewell.
"We are on the same side, we want a city that's fit for purpose and accessible."
Mr Rees added the council had wanted to include a ramp but this was refused.
"The choice we ended up facing was to continue in that hold-up with no bridge or to compromise and get a bridge," he added.
Work is expected to start late this year and finish by December 2024.