Bristol teacher banned for viewing indecent image of child
A teacher who viewed an indecent image of a child via Snapchat has been banned from the profession for life.
William Nunn, 29, a science teacher at Cotham School in Bristol, viewed the photo and then deleted his account to cover his tracks.
He received the photo from someone he added as a friend who had offered to share images of youngsters on social media site Reddit.
He later claimed his intention was to "entrap" the person who sent the image.
But Mr Nunn failed to report it to the authorities, deleted the app and communications without trace and kept changing his story in interviews with the school and the police to the point that he eventually admitted all allegations.
A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) professional conduct panel found his conduct amounted to unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.
'Deliberate and calculating'
He was banned from teaching indefinitely with no review period and cannot apply to re-enter the profession again.
The TRA's report, published on Friday, said his actions were "deliberate and calculating".
Avon & Somerset Police child protection officers visited the school on 24 March 2021 and interviewed Mr Nunn under caution at a police station.
They seized several of his devices and the teacher was suspended from the school the following day.
'Welcomed decision'
In May police told the school they were taking no further action because they could not retrieve the image and there was no other evidence of indecent images on Mr Nunn's equipment.
Cotham School launched its own investigation and dismissed the teacher in July before referring the matter to the TRA.
The case was held in private on 30 May without a full hearing after a request from Mr Nunn who signed a statement of agreed facts and admitted the allegations.
A Cotham School spokesperson said: "We were shocked to learn of this matter and, although it had nothing to do with the school beyond our being this individual's employer, we acted immediately and decisively.
"We welcome the TRA panel's decision."