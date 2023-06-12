Bristol road closures in place following collision
- Published
A serious crash has forced the closure of several roads in south Bristol.
Traffic has been diverted away from Anton Bantock Way, Hartcliffe, between the junctions of Queen's Road and Whitchurch Lane.
Parts of Hareclive Road are also closed following the collision, which took place shortly before 08:00 BST, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Motorists have been advised by the force to avoid the area following the crash until further notice.