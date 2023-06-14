Bristol Festival of Nature celebrates 20th anniversary
- Published
A festival celebrating nature is marking its 20th anniversary this week.
The Festival of Nature, an event taking place across Bristol and Bath, brings together experts and TV personalities from across the region.
Organisers, the Natural History Consortium, offers wildlife workshops, walks and talks, film screenings, music and exhibitions from 9-18 June.
The event organisers said it is the UK's biggest free "celebration of the natural world".
Savita Willmott, chief executive of the Natural History Consortium, said: "We're so excited to be celebrating our 20th anniversary with audiences across the West of England.
"We've pulled together our biggest ever programme and can't wait to bring together a huge range of organisations to inspire everyone to take action for nature this summer."
Family events are free of charge, with free open-access tickets available for nearly all ticketed events.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk