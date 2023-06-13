Bristol Refugee Festival celebrates city's diversity

Three launch party attendeesDiego Pena
Bristol Refugee Festival and partners launched this year's festival programme on Monday
By Alexandra Bassingham
A festival celebrating cultural diversity and the contributions of refugees and asylum seekers to Bristol is under way.

Bristol Refugee Festival is hosting a two-week programme of events at the Docklands Community Centre in St Pauls.

Communities from Filwood, Lockleaze, and Redcatch, will host gatherings, performances and community cook-ups.

The event aims to celebrate the contribution that refugees and asylum seekers make to the city.

Jules Olsen, Festival Director, said the team was looking forward to "a diverse programme of events... including localised community-led gatherings".

Finale festival events are at Page Park, Staple Hill on the 24 June and Queens Square on the 25 June

It will feature a mixture of music, dance and food, with activities for families also taking place at Bristol Old Vic and Arnolfini throughout the day.

The event is now in its sixth year.

The flagship Celebrating Sanctuary event in Queen Square on 25 June will have musicians performing on the day include Iranian singer Bahman Salahshour.

Bristol's refugee ensemble the Dovetail Orchestra, Mozambican rapper MoYah and the Bristol Griot Moussa Kouyate will also feature.

Volunteers from refugee and asylum seeker backgrounds have planned many of the events, encouraging participation from different groups.

Ms Elsheikh said she is looking forward to the celebration of "different cultures showcasing their unique clothing, dance styles and cuisine"

Ambassador Sherien Elsheik says, "I have fond memories of the last festival event held at Queen Square.

"It was a fantastic event where people gathered to dance and enjoy delicious food while basking in the beautiful weather.

"The sight of so many people filled me with joy and a sense of belonging."

Ms Elsheikh said "it will be wonderful to witness individuals of diverse religions, cultures and backgrounds joyfully dancing together".

This year the Festival's ambassador team has taken a central role in organising the celebrations

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

