Repair Shop: Ventriloquist dummy repair delights owner
A ventriloquist's dummy from the 1890s, which was a comfort to its owner during "tough times" with undiagnosed dyslexia as a child, has featured in BBC One's The Repair Shop.
Alison Gunn Robson, from Bristol, was 11 when she was given George, and said he had a big impact on her life.
Her confidence and creativity were helped by having him, she added.
Ms Gunn Robson asked the Repair Shop team to help fix George and make him a "little bit dapper".
"I know he's not everybody's cup of tea but he's just such a dear old fellow," she added.
Demonstrating to the team how George, who was given to her by her aunt, worked with strings which moved his eyes and helped him blink, she showed how his mouth dropped down to speak.
Of the more than 100-year-old dummy, she said after getting in "a few fights" he is very stiff and needs help.
Following the brief, the Repair Shop team carried out facial reconstructive surgery with new leather for George's mouth and eyelids and with a little acrylic paint and new hair George's face became "alive once more".
The team also made him a "dapper jacket" made from wool and his old trousers were re-used and turned inside out to freshen them up.
On seeing the finished George, Ms Gunn Robson said: "Oh George, you look so cute... he looks amazing."
"He looks so suave and debonair... I'm so chuffed, i never thought i would see him looking like this ever again," she added.
The Repair Shop episode was shown on Saturday at 20.00 BST on BBC One and can be found on BBC iPlayer.
