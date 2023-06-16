Oldest Concorde engineer meets Bristol Aeroplane Company founder's grandson
The oldest surviving Concorde engineer, who turned 103 this year, said he was touched to receive a visit from the great-grandson of the founder of the Bristol Aeroplane Company.
Bob Angles, from Weston-super-Mare, worked for the business in Filton for 37 years.
Sir George White founded the company in 1910 and built one of the UK's first airfields in Bristol.
On Thursday, Mr Angles met his grandson, also named Sir George White.
Mr Angles began his career in aviation in the air force but spent most of his life working behind the scenes as an engineer at the Bristol Aeroplane Company.
He joined the company in 1948 and retired in 1985.
"I finished [as] engineering officer, so I applied for air crew, but they found my colour vision wasn't 100%," said Mr Angles.
"So I was on the engineering side, not flying," he added.
Mr Angles said he felt "very proud" to be visited by Sir George.
Concorde
- Twenty Concorde aeroplanes were built. Seven of them were sent to British Airways, and Seven to Air France, with six prototypes not for passenger travel
- All 10 of the UK-built Concordes were constructed in Filton, Bristol
- Concorde made its first commercial flight to the US in 1976
- The supersonic plane flew at twice the speed of sound
- Concorde's final commercial flight was from New York to London Heathrow on 24 October 2003, flown by Captain Mike Bannister
- Crowds watched on as it made its final flight back to its home in Filton on 26 November 2003 to be retired from service
Speaking about meeting with Mr Angles, Sir George said: "He is an extraordinarily modest, but clever man, isn't he.
"It's marvellous to meet people who've made their livelihoods out of the aircraft industry and a great tribute to my grandfather and great-grandfather who had extraordinary vision."
They were shown a preview of a new film, due for release later this year, made by the Bristol Aero-collection Trust, charting the history of Concorde.
"One does realise what an extraordinary aeroplane the Concorde was and what an extraordinary achievement it was," Sir George added.
"Of course, the whole thing depended on every single individual who was working on it from the designers through to people just screwing in nuts and bolts.
"It really was a remarkable organisation," he added.
Peter Coombs, a former apprentice who worked with Mr Angles, also enjoyed watching the film.
He said: "It is vital that we give them that sort of publicity because we want to encourage a new generation to come into aerospace and the advanced technology is because that is the route to national prosperity and the future."