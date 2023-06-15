Teenager arrested over series of sexual assaults in Bristol
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a series of sexual assaults in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police said the suspect was detained after multiple reports of someone cycling past women and touching them inappropriately.
The incidents all took place during the past six weeks, the force added.
The man was held on suspicion of 11 sexual assaults, and also on suspicion of failing to stop for officers. He has been bailed pending further inquiries.
"Officers on patrol drove past the man as he cycled through the Stokes Croft area on Sunday evening and indicated him to stop, after suspecting he matched the description victims had provided," an Avon and Somerset Police statement said.
"The man continued to cycle before he abandoned his bike and began running away on foot. He was subsequently found hiding in a garden.
"The man has since been released on bail while further enquiries, including a comprehensive review of CCTV, take place."
