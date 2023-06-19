Bristol Pride billboard set alight in suspected hate crime
- Published
Police are investigating a suspected hate crime after Bristol Pride's billboard was set alight after less than 24 hours on display.
The fire service were called just after midnight after reports the billboard in Station Road, Montpelier, had been deliberately set ablaze.
Police will be carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquires.
Bristol Pride said: "It only gives evidence as to why we need Pride and to show up supporting each other."
The billboard shares information about Bristol Pride Day - which is taking place on The Downs on 8 July with artists such as Natalie Imbruglia and Jake Shears - as well as two weeks of other Pride events starting on 24 June.
Insp Tom Gent said: "We have recorded this as a hate crime at this time. We do not tolerate such crime and an investigation is underway.
"We are reaching out to event organisers to keep them updated on our investigation."
Bristol Pride said they could "only assume" the fire was "targeted action".
They said: "Considered acts of hatred like this are the reason why Pride remains a protest, as well as a celebration of visibility.
"More than ever, we need allyship, we need to call out hate and prejudice, and remember that our freedoms must be protected, rather than taken complacently."
Police have asked anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage of the incident to get in touch.
