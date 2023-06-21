Bristol park and ride delayed by another six months
Plans to build a park and ride near the M32 in Bristol have been delayed by a further six months.
The project is part of the city's plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions and tackle traffic congestion in the city centre.
Challenges finding a suitable site and rapidly rising costs are behind the latest delay.
An outline business case had been due to be submitted in September, but will now be delayed until March 2024.
The outline plan is a key step in getting public funding, with a full business case having to be drawn-up before work can begin.
The West of England Combined Authority (WECA) committee approved the six-month delay during a meeting on 16 June, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The project also includes bus lanes, reclassifying the motorway as an A road, and carrying out repairs to the Eastville Viaduct.
'Really complex project'
The debate over the location stretches back two decades, according to a WECA report, but it is likely to be south of Junction 1.
National Highways wants major repairs to the Eastville Viaduct, built in the 1970s, due to its poor structural condition, said the report.
The government initially gave the authority £39.5 million for the project as part of the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.
So far, £1.8 million has been drawn down, and the six-month delay could cost a further £471,000.
Road traffic generates over a third of Bristol's greenhouse gas emissions, according to government data, as well as creating high levels of air pollution and congestion.
Councillor Claire Young, leader of South Gloucestershire Council, said: "This is a really complex project and this additional time will enable us to engage and shape the project, and to, where appropriate, mitigate some of our local challenges."
