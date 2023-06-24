Muller Road bus lanes planned to improve Bristol bus times
Progress has been made on a plan for new bus lanes on a road with a city's "worst performing bus route".
Construction is expected to start next year on two sections of bus lanes along Muller Road, St Agnes, in Bristol.
They will run eastbound between Heath Road and Tackley Road, and between the railway bridge and Elmcroft Crescent.
West of England Combined Authority (WECA) has agreed to allocate an extra £388,000 to write-up a full business case for the project.
The lanes would only be in operation during peak times, with general traffic allowed during off-peak times.
'Something needs to be done'
Buses driving along Muller Road are Bristol's least punctual, according to City Hall bosses.
Labour councillor Kye Dudd, cabinet member for climate, said: "Something definitely needs to be done there so it's welcome to see the funding for the bus lane.
"The 24 route is, I believe, still the worst-performing bus route in the city in terms of punctuality."
Bus lanes were built further up the road earlier this year, as part of plans to upgrade roads as new homes are built.
A new Ashley Down train station is also under construction just off Muller Road, and campaigners are calling for bus stops to be moved closer to it.
Christina Biggs, from Friends of Suburban Bristol Railways, said: "There are two bus stops near Ashley Down station on Muller Road. You can come in on one and the bus stop is near the station, but going the other way it's quite a long walk."
Bristol City Council is currently responsible for where bus stops are located, although this power will soon transfer to WECA.
Dan Norris, West of England metro mayor, said the location of bus stops was "complicated", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said: "I was at Ashley Down this week and it's coming on at pace. The platforms are now in and it's ahead of schedule, which is fantastic.
"But we do have to have it joined up. It's not done by accident, it has to be designed."
