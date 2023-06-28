Dundry Hill villagers frustrated over 'abysmal' potholes
- Published
Residents are growing frustrated by "abysmal" potholes leading to damage to their cars.
It is claimed there are dozens of potholes on the A38 Dundry Hill, which borders Bristol and North East Somerset.
Residents said despite numerous complaints to the council, no action had been taken.
North Somerset Council said a meeting this week was due to hear the concerns about the condition of the road.
A council spokesperson said: "The road is regularly inspected and any defects that meet intervention levels are passed to our contractor for repair."
"We are in danger of having our village cut off," said Leanne Hanley, who says she has spent over £700 on fixing her care due to damage from the potholes.
"It's become absolutely abysmal as a driver. So many people have damaged vehicles," said resident Sarah Hewitt.
"One particular one is so vicious. If you're going more than 15 mph, you will bang your head on the roof of your car," she said.
Ms Hanley said she had had three major incidents in the last few weeks, resulting in her spending hundreds of pounds on car repairs.
She also claimed her daughter fell in a pothole while walking down Dundry Lane to the A38.
"She ended up in A&E and needed time off school because she had sprained her ankle."
Airline pilot Iain Scott has lived in Dundry all of his life and said the potholes were due to "years of neglect and deterioration".
"In Dundry, we fall under North Somerset Council. But if you go to Weston-super-Mare, they are resurfacing the roads left right and centre. It feels like they are forgetting about the villages."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk