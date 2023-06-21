'Much-loved' Bristol play area destroyed in arson attack
A popular play area has been destroyed in an arson attack.
Avon and Somerset Police said it believed the fire, at Meade Park in Stoke Gifford, Bristol, was started deliberately.
Sgt Craig Doyle from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team said the facility was a "much-loved community resource".
He appealed for anyone who "saw or heard anything suspicious" prior to the fire to contact police.
Avon Fire and Rescue workers and police officers went to the park at about 20:30 BST on Saturday.
Sgt Doyle added: "If you have relevant mobile phone footage, or any other footage, which would help us identify those responsible, please contact us.
"We've increased our patrols in the parks in Stoke Gifford following some recent reports of anti-social behaviour and we'd encourage local residents to continue to report incidents to the Neighbourhood Policing team."
