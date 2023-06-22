Naturists raise cash for Somerset pub after media storm
- Published
A pair of naturists raised £1,200 for a pub after their visit for a meal there led to a "barrage of media enquiries".
Neil Cox, 34, and Danielle Quiggan, 35, said they felt responsible for the attention caused by their visit to The Railway Inn in Burnham on Sea.
The pub received mixed reactions on TripAdvisor and one family said they walked out when they saw them.
The pair were also spotted walking around Clifton Downs and Bristol harbourside during their weekend trip.
Mr Cox, who lives in Cheshire, said: "Our main concern was making sure that the pub and staff are okay."
He added: "Some of the online reviews have been taken out of proportion."
'Shock for all'
In England and Wales, public nudity is not a criminal offence unless the intention was to upset and shock.
One customer wrote a TripAdvisor review saying she was left "speechless" by the sight of the naked pair.
"Whilst ordering drinks a couple walked up to the bar naked which was a shock for all in the pub," she wrote.
"We expected the bar man to refuse to serve them.
"We decided to leave the pub and find somewhere else for dinner in town."
'Curious to see us'
Mr Cox and Ms Quiggan said they felt responsible for the media attention the pub received as a result of their visit.
The following week, they organised a community event at the pub to show support.
"It's been wonderful to be able to thank the locals and the pub, particularly the staff who had to put up with a barrage of media and public enquiries," said Mr Cox.
A third of the money raised was gifted to the community to buy drinks for the locals.
A third of it was provided by the pub and used to take staff for a night out and another third will be gifted to a charity of the pub's choice.
Mr Cox said: "It was great to see the pub packed to the roof on the Friday one week after our visit.
"We know most people got used to our presence quickly when we visited and that many people were curious to see us."
The following morning, on their way to Ms Quiggan's home in London, the pair stopped at a cafe and convenience store in Burnham-on-Sea.
Ms Quiggan said: "Both were happy for us to pop in briefly to grab supplies for our drive back to London.
"These were the first two places we rang and (they) tied in with our experiences elsewhere demonstrating that many people in Burnham are ok with respectful naturists."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk