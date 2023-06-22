Mika kicks off Bristol Sounds concert series

Mika singing on stageJess Siggers
Mika opened the five-day long event to a sold-out crowd of thousands

Thousands of eager music fans packed Bristol's Amphitheatre beside the harbour on Wednesday for the first concert in this year's Bristol Sounds series.

The five-day long event will culminate on Sunday night with Self Esteem.

Other acts playing this year include Jacob Collier, James, Goldie Looking Chain, Levellers, Black Grape and a Beautiful Day Out.

Some of these have already sold out after strong demand from fans.

Mika was joined on Wednesday evening by support act Calum Scott.

The Bristol Sounds concert series returned to the city last year after a two-year break caused by the Covid pandemic.

Jess Siggers
Calum Scott warmed up the sold-out crowd on Wednesday evening
Ania Shrimpton
Bristol's industrial heritage provides the backdrop to the concert series
Ania Shrimpton
At one point Mika dived into the crowd of delighted fans
Jess Siggers
Those at the front were treated to a colourful spectacle by Mika

