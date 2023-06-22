Mika kicks off Bristol Sounds concert series
Thousands of eager music fans packed Bristol's Amphitheatre beside the harbour on Wednesday for the first concert in this year's Bristol Sounds series.
The five-day long event will culminate on Sunday night with Self Esteem.
Other acts playing this year include Jacob Collier, James, Goldie Looking Chain, Levellers, Black Grape and a Beautiful Day Out.
Some of these have already sold out after strong demand from fans.
Mika was joined on Wednesday evening by support act Calum Scott.
The Bristol Sounds concert series returned to the city last year after a two-year break caused by the Covid pandemic.
