Bristol shop loses alcohol licence over noise complaints
A 24-hour corner shop has lost its alcohol licence after neighbours complained noisy customers woke them up on a nightly basis.
New Whitehall Stores, on Whitehall Road in the St George, had its licence revoked by Bristol City Council on Wednesday.
Police found evidence the store was illegally selling nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, and Viagra.
The store said progress was being made on anti-social behaviour.
During a licencing hearing on 15 June, people living nearby said the shop's customers had urinated, defecated and vomited near their homes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
One neighbour said their young son was regularly woken by the noise, and has lost around 20 days of school in the past year because he is so tired, according to LDRS.
'Concerning pattern'
Police concerns about Whitehall Stores stretch back two years, the hearing was told, after receiving multiple reports about laughing gas being sold.
During repeated inspections, officers found thousands of pounds worth of nitrous oxide canisters in the shop and in vans parked outside.
Licensing officer Louise Mowbray, of Avon and Somerset Police, said there was "clear evidence that there is a concerning pattern of non-compliance and disregard for the promotion of the licensing objectives".
In March the licence was transferred to a new holder.
But police claimed this was a "calculated decision to deflect any formal action" against the shop.
The store's new manager, Adam Baker, told the hearing the majority of night time sales were water and groceries rather than alcohol.
Mr Baker claimed there had been no sales of laughing gas since he took over on 1 May, and insisted he could handle noisy customers.
But, the committee ignored his pleas and ruled that it would lose its alcohol licence.
A spokesman for committee said it "had no faith in the current management - or rather lack thereof - and there had been a blatant failure to heed to previous warnings".
The store can remain open and sell other items such as food and non-alcoholic drinks.