Clifton College hosts Bristol Windrush 75 celebrations

Singers in multicoloured clothes being led by their chorus leaderNaomi Campbell
The performances were led by Bristol's Renewal Choir

Hundreds of people attended a special concert held to mark the 75th anniversary of the Windrush generation arriving in the UK.

Held at Clifton College in Bristol, the event saw performances from the Renewal Choir as well as school pupils.

There were also speeches and applause honouring some of Bristol's Windrush veterans, who were present.

Thousands of people travelled from the Caribbean to the UK between the late 1940s and early 1970s.

Naomi Campbell
The Renewal Choir performed several songs including One Love by Bob Marley
Naomi Campbell
Several speakers addressed the audience about their connections to the Windrush generation

Singers from Clifton College, Dolphin School and Montpelier High School took part in the event, which was called "Windrush 75 - Harmonise with History".

Bristol City councillor Dr Carole Johnson, who represents the Ashley ward, was among the speakers on the night.

Naomi Campbell
There was plenty of audience participation on the night

The event was supported by the Venturers Trust, Clifton College, and the government-backed Near Neighbours scheme.

In true gospel style, the audience was out of their seats many times to join in, most notably when a gospel version of Bob Marley's 'One Love' brought the evening to an end.

Naomi Campbell
Dr Barbara Brown spoke of the importance of "diaspora"
Naomi Campbell
The concert was held in the chapel at Clifton College

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story