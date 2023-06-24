Bristol Sounds concerts continue with James and Jacob Collier
Thousands of music fans have enjoyed two more nights of live music as a summer concert series continues.
About 5,000 fans a night packed into the Lloyds Ampitheatre on Bristol's harbourside for the Bristol Sounds concerts on Thursday and Friday.
Jacob Collier headlined on Thursday before indie rock band James played to a sold-out arena on Friday.
The series, which began with Mika on Wednesday, continues into the weekend.
The Levellers will be headlining an all-day event featuring Black Grape and Goldie Lookin Chain on Saturday with Self Esteem closing the week of live music on Sunday night.
