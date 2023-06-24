Tributes paid to motorcyclist,18, killed in Brislington collision
- Published
The family of an 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in a collision have paid tribute to him as "a kind-hearted caring boy".
Alex Thompson died when his Yamaha motorbike collided with a blue Vauxhall Crossland at 15:45 BST on Thursday.
Alex died at the scene on the A4 Bath Road near Hicks Gate roundabout in Brislington, Bristol.
His family said he had a "cheeky smile" and was "loved by everyone who he crossed paths with".
In a statement on Saturday, they addd: "Alex was such a kind-hearted caring boy and always wore a cheeky smile.
"He was loved by everyone who he crossed paths with. He made a massive impact in just 18 short years of life and we have so much support from everyone that knew him at such a difficult time.
"He had his whole life ahead of him, he was on his way to pick up the keys to his first flat. He will forever make us proud."
Avon and Somerset Police are still appealing for witnesses to the crash.
Anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage is also asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk