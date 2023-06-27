Three appear in court over attack on Bristol NHS worker
Three men have appeared in court in connection with an attack on an NHS worker in Bristol.
Katungua Tjitendero - a musician also known as K or K-Dogg - suffered serious injuries on 22 July 2020.
Phillip Adams, 25, of Southmead in Bristol, Patrick James, 21, and Jordan McCarthy, 21, both from Lawrence Weston in Bristol, are charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.
They appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
They were told to next appear for a pre-trial hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 26 July.
A fourth man, 49-year-old Daniel Whereatt from Bedminster in Bristol, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday in connection with the incident.
He is also charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.
