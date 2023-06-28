Bristol fire crews extinguish Pinkmans Bakery blaze

Fire engines on Berkley Avenue
The fire was reported in the early hours

Firefighters have put out a blaze at a bakery.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at Pinkmans Bakery on Berkley Avenue in Clifton, Bristol.

In a tweet, the fire service said 10 fire applications and eight fire engines were used to extinguish the fire. No-one was injured.

Pete Rose, who works at the bakery, said he called the fire brigade when he arrived at work at 04:00 BST.

The fire service said an investigation would begin later on Wednesday morning.

