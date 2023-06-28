Bristol birthday bus passengers unable to apply for passes
- Published
West of England residents promised free bus travel have been unable to apply for passes shortly before the new scheme starts.
The website for passengers to apply is still not live, delaying the start of the scheme.
The £8m plan was announced in May by metro mayor Dan Norris to encourage more people to travel by bus.
He said delays in the government approving funding were behind people not being able to book.
People living in Bristol, South Gloucestershire, Bath and North East Somerset were told they will be able to apply for a pass online.
But without a functioning website, nobody can currently apply to get a pass and benefit from the free travel.
Last month some West of England council leaders claimed to be in the dark over the scheme.
Councillor Mark Weston, leader of the Conservative group on Bristol City Council, said: "I find it surprising that after much misplaced fanfare around this controversial idea to provide limited free bus passes from next month, more has not been done to ensure that the basic mechanics to administer the scheme are in place.
"As previously stated, I believe this transport initiative is misconceived and unlikely to represent value for money."
Delays to the launch are due to the government, according to the metro mayor.
The combined authority is still waiting for the Department for Transport (DfT) to sign off the money needed to pay for the free travel.
Mr Norris said: "We are still awaiting government sign-off to release the money for the scheme. Department for Transport officials have indicated that they do not require any further information.
"I hope we can get a speedy resolution so the scheme can launch and you can enjoy free travel during this cost-of-living crisis, reduce pollution, tackle congestion, and crucially we can begin the process of gathering data and encouraging behaviour change, which is what birthday buses is all about."
The Department for Transport has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk