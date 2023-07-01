'It's the heart of Bristol' - behind the scenes of St Pauls Carnival
"The reality is that it's such a big thing that no one will ever own it, except the community - if it doesn't work for the community it won't work," says Pax Nindi, St Pauls Carnival procession artistic director.
That premise is what has kept the organisers of the iconic St Pauls Carnival in Bristol going as they prepare for the first full scale carnival in three years, that starts later.
They have been working in schools delivering education on carnival and Caribbean culture all year round, as well as working with the community to create elaborate and meaningful costumes for the procession.
A host of fringe events has also taken place to ensure the theme - "learning from legends" - gets people educated about Caribbean trailblazers from the past, present and future.
This is all while a packed carnival day is organised, full of Caribbean music on four main stages as well as food stalls and after party events.
This year's event also marks 75 years since Caribbeans arrived in the UK aboard HMT Empire Windrush and joined the founding workforce of the NHS, as well as 60 years since the Bristol Bus Boycott, which organisers say will make it "better than ever".
'Passing on history'
Carole Johnson, vice chair of the carnival, said: "We're always very mindful that we stand on the shoulders of some great giants from the past because part of our tradition is oral, we have to make sure that we are passing on history."
That history will feature prominently in the grand procession that will travel a 1.8km (1.1 miles) route around St Pauls from 12:30 BST to 15:00, featuring 802 people in costumes with another 42 people assisting them all focused on this year's theme.
Floats taking part include a Windrush Bus, Hype Dance, One Jam Troupe and St Pauls Carnival Dance Troupe.
Eleven schools with 300 children will also be among the 30 groups taking part, after involvement in the St Pauls Carnival Education Programme, which hosts workshops for six weeks before the festival, where costumes are made and dances choreographed.
Abi Steward, who helps run the schools project with Leah Pimm, said: "To fit in with the theme we've been learning all about Caribbean islands and cultures with the children.
"They've been looking into the animals, the colours, the textures and coming up with costume ideas.
"Cotham school has been looking at monarch butterfly, which comes from Jamaica, so they have designed beautiful capes.
"Carnival plays a pivotal role in educating the younger generation and keeping those traditions going - carnival isn't just a one day event, it goes on 365 days a year."
Designing and co-ordinating the procession has been the job of artistic director Mr Nindi, who has previously run the festival and is a national advisor for Arts Council England.
This year he's helped set up two Mas Camps - places where people can come together to make costumes that fit with the theme, learn a dance and take part in the procession.
The camps, in St Pauls Learning Centre and at St Pauls Adventure Playground, have held 21 sessions led by local circus artist Carol Sherman.
They create two huge costumes - a king and queen - as well as smaller floor costumes. People can also take their own items to turn into costumes.
Mr Nindi said Mas Camps ensure "the community can have a sense of ownership with their carnival".
"We wanted 10 people from each Mas Camp but we've got 48, who will be marching with Carol in the procession," he said.
Mr Nindi says a huge amount of work has gone into ensuring the procession is balanced between different music and dance groups and is sustainable, by not using diesel generators but floats run on batteries or push bikes.
He said: "I try to programme it in a way that there is suspense between the groups."
Along with the procession, the music is a huge feature of the celebration and what many think St Pauls Carnival is known for.
Jamell Ackford, who lives in St Pauls, is producing the Roy Hackett Memorial Stage - named in memory of activist Mr Hackett who led the bus boycott and died in 2022 - and helping oversee the other three stages.
The memorial stage, which will be at St Pauls Learning Centre, will play a mix of reggae, dub, hip-hop, spoken word, Afrobeats, UK funky and will feature a takeover by Ujima radio.
He said: "It is really about highlighting what St Pauls and Bristol has to offer - the artists.
"Bristol has always got that rich history to musicians - its a melting pot for new music and historical music and live acts we're in an abundance of it, so it's not hard to find so many great artists."
He added his team have been working "around the clock" to make sure the right act is going to be on the right stage at the right time.
Mr Ackford said: "No matter what happens in years to come or in the past, carnival is for the people and by the people which is really beautiful - its the heart of Bristol."
