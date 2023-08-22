Amazon agency drivers claim to be owed thousands in wages
Agency drivers who delivered Amazon parcels say they are owed thousands of pounds in wages, fuel and deposits.
They claim Silverback Movements, a delivery service provider, stopped paying them for work out of Avonmouth and Newport Amazon depots in January.
The group of 20 drivers said that as a result of not being paid, they have been forced into debt and some had to use foodbanks to feed their families.
Silverback Movements did not respond to requests for comment.
The drivers, who claim to be owed about £25,000 in total from Silverback Movements, said the agency has been ignoring all correspondence and that Amazon has not provided any support or guidance.
Amazon said it no longer has a relationship with the agency and that Silverback Movements was paid for all services provided to Amazon.
Pawel Puczkar, who lives in Bristol, said he is owed £1,500 in wages, diesel and van deposits, for when he delivered Amazon parcels in January.
"I worked long hours in the freezing cold weather, paid for my own fuel, and I got nothing for it," Mr Puczkar said.
"It has caused me serious financial problems, I had to take out loans to cover my bills."
Silverback Movements, which has two directors, Simus Turray and Darren Owoo, is based in South Wales and recruits drivers for delivery work across Bath, Bristol, Newport, Cardiff and Bridgend.
Jeremy Evans, who lives in Newport, said he is owed about £1,000 for delivery work.
He has since set up an online support group for those affected.
"It has been a really big struggle chasing this money, and the way Amazon has dealt with the situation has been appalling," Mr Evans said.
"I was forced into debt, using various credit cards, and I was out of work for weeks while I found a new agency to work for.
"Some of the other drivers were using foodbanks to feed their families."
When the drivers formally complained to Amazon about non-payment they waited up to a month for a response.
Amazon told them they had made several attempts to contact Silverback Movements but had not received a response so they could take "no further action and the case was closed".
None of the delivery drivers have received further help or guidance.
Ionut Sigui said he is owed more than £800 for delivering Amazon parcels in the Bristol area in January.
"I am the father of two babies, my wife cannot work so I am the only provider in the house," said Mr Sigui, who lives in Cardiff.
"It was a really tough winter, I had to apply for universal credit while I was chasing my money."
Valeriy Rusev, from Clevedon, Somerset, said he is owed more than £1,000 in wages and was forced to live without any income for nearly two months.
"I called and emailed Amazon and Silverback, they didn't respond to my questions," Mr Rusev said.
"It was a disaster back then, a really hard time, there was nearly two months without any income, I have a family to support."
Silverback Movements is still advertising for new drivers on its website.
The BBC tried contacting the company via email, letter and phone, but there was no response.
An Amazon spokesperson said: "We no longer have a relationship with the delivery service provider who received payment for all services provided to Amazon.
"Amazon offers a range of opportunities for drivers to provide services for our delivery service partners across the country."