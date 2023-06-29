Bristol Unicornfest: Sculpture breakage before trail begins
The horn of a unicorn statue on a new art trail was snapped off less than 24 hours after it was put in place.
Organisers of Unicornfest - which sees 60 unicorn sculptures spread across Bristol - said they were "dismayed" to hear about the damage to the Butterfly Concerto unicorn.
They have urged the public not to climb on the statues and swiftly worked to repair the sculpture.
The trail, which is raising money for Leukaemia Care, will run from July.
The unicorns will be auctioned off for charity when the trail ends in September.
Organisers said "every single breakage" of the sculptures "takes away from money being raised to support leukaemia patients and their families".
The organisers urged the public "to enjoy the trail by simply looking and taking photos of the unicorns," that have all been decorated by local artists.
"We want as many people as possible to enjoy this trial and we need to avoid incidents like this," they added.
"Please do not climb or stand on the plinths and please do not touch their horns."
As part of the trail, there will also be a collection of one-metre tall unicorn foals that have been decorated by schools, community groups and charities.