Bristol children's hospital research centre set to be built
A boy who took part in a life-changing drug trial says a new research centre will "make a real difference".
Harrison, 11, from Somerset, has cystic fibrosis (CF) and recently took part in a successful research trial at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.
The hospital will soon get a new research centre, where groundbreaking treatments can be tested for even more children in the region.
"It was the best thing we've ever done really," said Harrison's mum, Suzanne.
The hospital is the only big children's hospital in the UK without a dedicated research facility.
"In the region, the opportunity for young patients with life-limiting conditions to join potentially lifesaving research trials is restricted," said Chris Monk, chair of Bristol and Weston Hospitals Charity (BWHC).
Suzanne said that Harrison was diagnosed with his condition just three weeks after he was born.
"It was quite big news for us. We didn't expect it at all," she said.
'Bug after bug'
When Harrison was eight his lung function dropped and regular visits to hospital followed.
"Life had become bug after bug after bug," Suzanne said.
Two years after joining a revolutionary drug trial at the hospital Harrison's lung function increased from 70% to 94% and he's living an active and happy life.
"Everybody we know can see how massively different he is health-wise," Suzanne said.
"He plays football, still kicks a ball around, still rides his bike, he's an active young proper boy.
"I never thought I'd see that light at the end of the tunnel and now I have. He's a totally different child, thanks to research."
The £1m project will give up to 20% more young patients the opportunity to take part in research projects that could help in the development of cures for rare conditions.
"This groundbreaking facility will transform treatments, cures for poorly children will be discovered, and countless lives will be improved today, tomorrow and well into the future," Mr Monk added.
Construction of the research centre will soon get under way.
