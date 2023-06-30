Fourth man appears in court over attack on Bristol NHS worker
- Published
A fourth man has appeared in court in connection with an attack on an NHS worker in Bristol.
Katungua Tjitendero - a musician also known as K or K-Dogg - suffered serious injuries on 22 July 2020.
Daniel Whereatt, 49, of Bedminster, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The hearing was adjourned and he is due to appear for a pre-trial hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 26 July.
Phillip Adams, 25, of Southmead in Bristol, Patrick James, 21, and Jordan McCarthy, 21, both from Lawrence Weston in Bristol, have also been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.
They appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
