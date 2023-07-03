Bristol Harbour Festival announces 2023 programme
Bristol Reggae Orchestra, Terraplanes, Doreen Doreen, and DJ John Stapleton are just some of the artists confirmed to play at Bristol's Harbour Festival.
The flagship event returns on Friday 14 to Sunday 16 July, with music, circus and children's entertainment.
The festival is free to enter and will also host award-winning food stalls.
Originally called Bristol Water Festival, it has grown into one of the city's main attractions after almost being lost.
Lloyds amphitheatre will become the Harbour View for this year's edition of the festival.
Home-grown talent
Music will be curated by Access Creative College, Bristol's African and Caribbean community platform, Ujima Radio and community radio station BCFM Radio.
Singer-songwriter Sadie Gledson will kick off proceedings on Saturday from noon.
There will be plenty of home-grown talent taking to the stage, including Marns, a singer-songwriter infusing genres of acoustic soul, RnB, EDM House and more.
A few in the crowd may also recognise her for her appearance in the BBC One's Bristol-based hit comedy The Outlaws.
On Sunday, the Bristol-based indie bands Monday at Five and Lakedown will kick off the Amphitheatre stage.
The main stage will be curated by Bristol Harbour Festival's Tony Benjamin, who has been working with the event for almost two decades.
All-female DJ troupe Booty Bass will open the main stage from 17:00 BST with smooth hip-hop to soundtrack Friday night in the square.
From noon on Friday, there will be a variety of genres ranging from Afro-Brazilian rhythms and vocal harmonies.
Singer Solo Jane will perform house tunes with a sprinkling of jazz, followed by a range of electronic artists.
Saturday will be headlined by Da Fuchaman's Fire Blaze Band.
The final day will kick off with a performance from Bristol Reggae Orchestra and Windrush Choir, fresh from performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival.
Bristol's Doreen Doreen will be performing from 17:00 and John Stapleton, who is one of Bristol's longest serving DJs, will close the stage.
Jelli Records have curated an acoustic programme at a chilled out 'beach bar' in Milllenium Square.
On Sunday, 60-member community choir Break Out Voices will sing acapella renditions of classic pop and rock hits.
Award-winning five-piece band, Terraplanes, will add its high energy, guitar and harmonica-driven Rhythm & Blues sound to proceedings before Chai for All's classy, jazz-tinged renditions of Yiddish songs.
Jamaican band, Onika Venus will close the Jelli Shack with a tracklist featuring reggae-based, soulful ballads.
Aside from music, a range of family oriented events are scheduled throughout the Harbour Festival's many locations.
Spectators will be able to watch a range of on-the-water spectacles and events on the historic Floating Harbour.
