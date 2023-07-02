Baton of Hope relay shows support, man who tried to take own life says
A baton relay aimed at preventing suicides can help show those in "dark spaces that there is hope out there", one of those taking part has said.
The Baton of Hope relay began a 12-city route on 25 June and ends at 10 Downing Street on 6 July.
"Suicide attempt survivor" George Sullivan was one of 38 runners taking it through Bristol on Sunday.
He said he got involved "purely from my own lived experience" and wanted to help those in similar situations.
A Baton of Hope representative said it was "designed to be the biggest suicide awareness and prevention initiative the UK has ever seen".
They said it was about "opening up necessary conversations and prompting appropriate actions".
"Together we can reduce the stigma, and get better at asking questions, listening, and directing people to the right help," they said.
"Together we can save lives."
Mr Sullivan said those involved "believe it is important to show people in those dark spaces that there is hope out there, there is light".
"I am a suicide attempt survivor, both at 14 and 23," he said.
"I got involved with the Baton of Hope purely from my own lived experience."
Services veteran Duncan Jewell said he wanted to raise awareness of the issues in the veteran community.
"It feels like it does not get enough attention within the NHS or government," he said.
"I lost close friends in the veteran society.
"Guys go out as boys and come back as young men and a couple years later, they take their own lives."
He added that he wanted to see more support programmes offered as it felt like there was "still not enough help".
Christina Gray, the director of public health for Bristol, said the local services were working on preventing suicide in the city.
She said the baton was a "wonderful symbol of hope", adding: "It is such a profound loss, suicide.
"The effect on families and communities, the generational effects, are profound."
