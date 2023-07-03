Bristol: Five unicorn statues damaged in under a week
- Published
Five unicorn statues forming part of an art trail have been vandalised, less than a week after they were installed.
The Unicornfest trail in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire features 60 statues painted by local artists, placed near local landmarks.
Four statues have had their horns ripped off, and a fifth has a crack running through its head.
The trail is raising money for the UK cancer charity Leukaemia Care.
Nicole Scully, the trail director, told BBC West: "Every time damage happens it basically takes money away from the charity."
We aren't some company running this and making money from the trail - every bit of the profit goes to Leukaemia Care - so that's money that could be better spent helping patients."
She added: "It's obviously gutting for the artists too".
All five of the damaged unicorns are in Bristol, but the trail extends into North Somerset and South Gloucestershire.
These are on Welsh Back, Broadmead, Gloucester Road, Castle Park, and by Bristol Aquarium.
Crews have been making repairs to the damaged statues and the vandalism has been reported to police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk