Bristol asks government for power to control rents
Bristol council chiefs are asking the government for new powers to control rents and tackle the housing crisis.
A new report by The Bristol Living Rent Commission suggests Bristol City Council should have the ability to cap how much landlords can increase rents.
Almost a third of people living in the city are renting privately and the "extremely high" housing costs are affecting many.
The commission has explored the housing crisis in detail in a 104-page report.
It shows three in 10 tenants pay at least half of their income to landlords in rent.
Speaking to the commission, one tenant said: "Prices have increased beyond a reasonable amount.
"I'm a single woman living alone as a nurse with a good job and I struggle to make ends meet."
"My rent is nearly 50% of my wage without bills. There aren't cheaper options unless I enter a shared house."
Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees and Councillor Tom Renhard, cabinet member for housing, have now sent a copy of the report to Michael Gove, the levelling up and housing secretary.
But the city council appears unlikely to get the powers to bring in rent controls any time soon.
Meanwhile the average house price is almost 12 times higher than the average salary in the city, meaning many cannot afford to buy their own home.
It is unclear how rent controls would work in detail.
One option would base initial rents on the characteristics of a home, cap increases during a tenancy at a maximum yearly percentage, and link increases between tenancies to the current market average.
The government could roll out rent controls across the country, or devolve powers to control rents to local councils.
Another option would freeze rents as a "short-term crisis measure", which other city leaders elsewhere in England have also called for.
Rents were frozen in Scotland last September, and increases are now capped at 3% until at least March next year.
Writing on the mayor's blog, Cllr Renhard said: "Bristol is now the UK's most expensive city to rent outside of London, with the average rent growing by 12.9% annually."
Since 2011 the cost of renting privately has shot up by 52%, while wages have only increased by just 24%.
The city's population has also grown at the same time by 10%, adding to demand for a limited number of homes.
Cllr Renhard said the council has supported renters by rolling out landlord licensing schemes, clamping down on discrimination against benefit claimants, and hosting a summit to hear the experience of tenants.
