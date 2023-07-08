Colourful murals aim to celebrate Easton community
Five female artists have been commissioned to paint some colourful new murals.
The three designs on Stapleton Road in Bristol aim to celebrate the local community and mix of cultures in the area, as well as attract new visitors.
They will include interactive elements including QR codes and hidden messages.
"I am excited to celebrate women in Easton by creating artwork to recognise their contributions to the local community," said artist Zoe Gibbons.
The artists plan to work closely with the community to help the murals reflect the spirit and vibrancy of the Easton area.
Ms Gibbons, who has lived in Bristol for more than 20 years, will be using salvaged materials and mixed media techniques in her design.
"I will be talking to as many people as possible about the project during July, and I will be running a couple of workshops.
"Some of the women will then be featured in larger banners along Stapleton Road," she added.
Molly Mural, based in Easton, plans to use her signature colourful patterns to connect the community through "playful optimism".
"The artwork will incorporate elements of storytelling, local history, and cultural symbolism," she added.
The all-female collective group of Marion Wright, Zakiya McKenzie and Jess Grimsdale, aim to embrace the heritage of Stapleton Road by including motifs derived from local history.
The murals have been funded by Bristol City Council and the West of England Combined Authority's 'Love our High Streets' project.
Eastside Community Trust and Studio Meraki were responsible for choosing the artists involved.
Becky Whitmore from the Eastside Community Trust said: "The selected artists all showed a particular interest in working closely with the community and have an established relationship with the area.
"The artists all proposed something different from the traditional Bristol street art style which gives Stapleton Road the opportunity to develop its own creative identity that represents the diversity and range of cultural backgrounds on the street."
The completed artworks will be installed on Stapleton Road by the end of August.
