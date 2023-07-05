Bristol: Residents can now apply for free birthday bus travel
People can now apply for free bus travel during their birthday months, following delays to the scheme.
Residents of Bristol and the surrounding area are being offered free bus travel through their birthday month, with the scheme starting in August.
The project aims to grow bus passenger numbers and cut carbon emissions.
The website to apply for the Birthday Bus Pass goes live on Wednesday.
Anybody living in Bristol, Bath, South Gloucestershire and North East Somerset can apply, although they will have to supply proof of living in the area.
West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris said: "I hope Birthday Buses encourage new people to hop on the bus and try it out.
"We really need more people using buses to cut congestion, pollution and noise - and meet our important and very ambitious 2030 net-zero targets.
"I hope this will also be a help to residents during this unprecedented cost-of-living crisis."
The scheme has been criticised by some as a "gimmick", following the axing of a number of bus routes.
Critics questioned why the money for the scheme could not instead be spent on subsidising unprofitable bus routes.
However, Mr Norris said the government had been "very prescriptive" about how the funding could be used.
