Black bins to be collected during south Gloucestershire strikes
People in south Gloucestershire should put their black bins out despite planned strikes by refuse workers.
The council said it would prioritise collecting "unpleasant waste" during a dispute between utility firm Suez and its staff.
About 150 Suez workers are planning to strike every day until September unless they receive a 15% pay rise in 2023.
South Gloucestershire Council said the industrial action would cause "a great deal of inconvenience and concern".
Residents are advised to put their black bins out on their usual day and if it is not collected, to report a missed collection on the council website.
The authority is not involved in the negotiations, which are between Suez and the Unite union, but council leader Claire Young said it is doing all it can to "minimise the impact".
She added: "Until it is resolved, the council will carry on doing all it can to help keep people informed and we urge both parties to reach a swift agreement."
Extra drop-off points for recycling and food waste have been created at Stoke Gifford Park and Ride, Lyde Green Park and Ride, Page Road short stay car park in Staple Hill and the council's North Way site in Filton.
Ms Young said: "We are working with the staff that Suez does have available to provide the best level of service possible under the circumstances.
"We are focusing on black bin collections, so waste like nappies and dog waste will be collected.
"We're also working with Suez to try to bring additional food waste services on board."
Unite union secretary Sharon Graham said workers were on "very low wages even though the work they do is heavy, difficult and dirty".
A spokesperson for Suez previously said the 8% pay increase for 2023, combined with the similar pay increase agreed in 2022, delivers pay increases of 15 to 16.75% over two years.
