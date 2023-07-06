Heroin warning after six people die in Bristol
A warning has been issued about a suspected dangerous batch of heroin following six deaths in one city.
Bristol City Council said the alert was being shared because there was a "serious threat to life", with more people requiring emergency care.
Four arrests have been made and Avon and Somerset Police said a large quantity of suspected heroin had been seized from a property in Easton.
People have been asked to call 999 if they suspect someone is seriously ill.
A council statement confirmed early indications showed the deaths had related to a dangerous batch of heroin.
Christina Gray, director for public health and communities in Bristol, said: "This is an unusually high level of health-related incidents, so it is important that people are made aware and take the appropriate actions needed to help protect themselves from harm whenever possible."
'Tragic incidents'
Lydia Plant, from Bristol Drugs Project (BDP), encouraged people who come into contact with heroin to carry Naloxene, a medicine that reverses opiate overdoses.
She said: "Over the last ten days, countless people's lives have been saved by Naloxone.
"BDP can issue Naloxone to anyone that needs it - you may be able to save someone's life with it.
"Whether you use heroin, live with someone who does or might come across someone overdosing in your community or as part of your job, please visit our website or drop in to BDP to pick some up."
Police said one of the people arrested, a man in his thirties, had been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug (crack cocaine).
Supt Mark Runacres added: "We're working closely with all our partner agencies in response to this series of tragic incidents and extensive enquiries are being carried out to identify those involved in the supply of heroin into our communities."
