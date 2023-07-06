Teen released on bail after Bristol trans pride event pellet attack
A 14-year-old boy has been released on conditional bail after gel pellets were allegedly fired at a trans pride event.
Police have said they are treating the incident at Castle Park, Bristol, on Sunday, as a hate crime and are looking for a second male.
There were no serious injuries but people at the event said they were were shaken.
The boy who was arrested has been told not to enter Bristol city centre between 7 and 9 July.
Avon and Somerset Police also said he had been released on the condition he did not possess any items "capable of firing or discharging a shot".
Police are asking anyone with further information or footage to come forward.
