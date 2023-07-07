Bristol digital ad screen vandalised with paint

Digital advertising board with paint marks
Red and yellow paint appears to have been thrown onto the screen near Cabot Circus in Bristol

A large digital advertising billboard installed in Bristol less than a month ago has been vandalised.

Red and yellow paint appeared to have been thrown onto the screen at Bond Street South, which was installed in June.

Writing on the screen's supporting column reads 'Bristol Against Digital Advertising Screens'.

Avon and Somerset Police said it had not received any reports over the damage.

Bristol City Council has been approached for comment.

Bristol Against Digital Advertising Screens has been written on the board's supporting column

