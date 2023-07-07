Bristol riot: Man admits attacking Bridewell Police Station
A man has become the 36th person charged in connection with a riot that took place following a Kill the Bill protest in 2021.
Amir Moghadam pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court to using unlawful violence at Bridewell Police Station in Bristol.
The 25-year-old is currently serving a five-year sentence for unconnected drug offences.
He will now serve a further six months in prison, to be served concurrently.
Moghadam is the latest person to be given an immediate prison term for offences committed during the riot.
Thousands of people gathered in Bristol city centre on 21 March, 2021, to peacefully protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.
Later in the day the protest turned violent outside Bridewell police station.
In total, those sentenced have been given 112 years and four months.
