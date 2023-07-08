Bristol Pride Day: Thousands take part in celebrations
- Published
Thousands of people are taking part in Bristol's Pride Day celebrations.
Among those who joined a march through the city was Nazir Uddin who said he wanted to represent all those from countries where it is illegal to be gay.
He told the BBC: "I'm marching on behalf of all the people who are living in those countries where they cannot march."
Organisers said a record number of tickets had been sold for the event.
"By being here I am visible, I can be who I am. No one is judging me. I can walk proudly," said Mr Uddin, who is originally from Bangladesh, one of 64 countries that have laws that criminalise homosexuality.
"Hopefully there will be a day where we will all express our true identities without any fear. Until all of us are free, we keep fighting," he added.
The festival taking place at Clifton Downs, features five different stages and will play host to over 100 acts, including Scissor Sisters front-man Jake Shears and Natalie Imbruglia.
Director of Bristol Pride, Daryn Carter said the event was "still a protest" and an "opportunity to come together as one big community".
"As a community, the LGBT+ community still don't have full equal rights and equality," he said.
"We're also still having to tackle prejudice and hatred every day - so it's just an opportunity to protest against that, to remind the government that when they're thinking and making policy legislation they consider our community and also that we maintain the rights we have already fought hard for."
Jess O'Donoghue said the annual event was all about "acceptance and being who you are."
"We still get discrimination. It's to be free and to be who you want to be," she added.
Jake Matthias, who attended the event dressed up as a wolf, said it was important to march.
"It's freedom of expression and being able to love who you want to love and be who you want to be."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk