Bus franchising petition launched following cuts
A petition calling for bus services to be "franchised" and brought back under public control, has been launched.
Several organisations back the 'Reclaim our buses' campaign, after fears cuts could leave residents isolated.
Privatised in the 1980s, 46 bus services have been cut in the area controlled by Weca in 2023.
The West of England Combined Authority (Weca) Mayor, Dan Norris, said while franchising could be an "answer", it does not come without risk.
Weca have powers and funding to tackle issues including homes, transport, skills, jobs and business support in the West of England.
Under franchising, Weca would set contracts for services which private operators would have to bid for and could see them decide bus routes, timetables and fares.
Mr Norris told the BBC while the changes to local bus services over the last six months had been "harsh", it was down to "commercial operators making the decision not to run them anymore because they're not profitable" and "councils not paying money to the subsidised services it used to."
The Weca mayor said councils had frozen all the money "about 18 months ago", and "in consequence its nowhere near enough to even keep the existing services there once was, never mind the services we need now."
Emilia Melville, from the West of England Shared Transport and Active Travel Network, said with buses under public ownership, "The mayor would then have the authority to decide on the prices. It should bring prices down."
