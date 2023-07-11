Death of Bristol man killed by falling hot tub an accident
- Published
A father of four was crushed by a falling hot tub when the concrete beneath a crane gave way causing it to tip, an inquest has found.
Michael Burcombe, 73, had 45 years' experience as a crane operator when he was killed on 13 September 2021.
His son Ashley was operating the crane at an address Mangotsfield when part of the concrete driveway collapsed.
An inquest at Avon Coroner's Court in Bristol found Mr Burcombe's death was accidental.
The court heard his company, Burcombe Crane Hire Ltd, had been booked to lift a hot tub from a customer's front lawn, over their garage and into their back garden.
Ashley Burcombe was driving the crane, his grandson Ty Nethercott was acting as signaller, while Mr Burcombe was standing in the rear garden guiding the load to the ground.
When the crane tipped, it created a pendulum motion, causing it to swing forward several metres further than planned, trapping Mr Burcombe underneath.
He could be heard shouting "lift it up, get me out" and his son and grandson were able to pull him free using planks as leavers, the inquest heard, but he lost consciousness shortly afterwards.
Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ashley Burcombe said in a statement he would never drive a crane again, and that the family business was in the process of being wound up.
"My dad was the heart and soul of the business and we couldn't contemplate carrying on without him," he said.
Mr Burcombe, of Coalpit Heath, had conducted a risk assessment five days beforehand and determined that his company's smaller, lorry-mounted crane could lift the hot tub.
The crane was supported by four outriggers sitting on pads to distribute its weight more evenly.
While the outriggers could be fully extended on one side, they could not be fully extended on the other due because of a fence.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive was unable to determine definitively whether the concrete would have remained intact if all the outriggers could have been fully extended.
In a statement read to the court, Mary Burcombe, Mr Burcombe's wife of 50 years, described him as "a very capable person" and a "very particular man" who "did things by the book".
She said he would make sure "everything was correct and double-checked" and was proud of the fact his company had never had an accident in its 45-year history.
Coroner Dr Peter Harrowing recorded that Mr Burcombe died from multiple injuries and that his death was accidental.
"Mr Burcombe could not have known the concrete was likely to give way. I have had no evidence to suggest he should have carried out a further, more detailed inspection of the concrete," he said.
"He could not, and neither could Ashley, have predicted that the concrete would fracture and give way when it did."
In a tribute, Mr Burcombe's family described him as a "wonderful husband, father and grandfather".
"He was the life and soul of our family, he always had a story or a joke to tell with a cheeky smile on his face."
They added: "He will be terribly missed by all of us and we will continue to celebrate his life as he would have wanted us to."
