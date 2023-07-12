The A432 bridge over M4 to shut after cracks spotted
- Published
A bridge taking traffic across the M4 motorway is to close for repairs after inspectors noticed cracks in the structure.
Motorists have been warned that the A432 Badminton Road overbridge, which links Bristol with Yate, will close from 19:00 BST on Wednesday.
Local diversion routes have been put in place.
Cyclists and pedestrians will be able to use the bridge as normal while it is closed.
National Highways said "accelerated deterioration and cracking to the South East underside" of the bridge, which was built in 1966, had been spotted during a scheduled inspection.
'Safety is top priority'
Route manager Sean Walsh said: "We fully understand closures are frustrating, but we can reassure drivers that safety is and always will be our top priority.
"We've been communicating with local businesses, stakeholders and South Gloucestershire Council and other local authorities to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum."
While the bridge is owned and maintained by National Highways, the A432 it carries over the M4 is part of South Gloucestershire Council's road network.
Cabinet member for Communities and Local Place, councillor Leigh Ingham said: "We are supporting National Highways with the diversion route, working as quickly as we can to put the appropriate measures in place."
The main diversion northbound is via the B4465 Westerleigh Road up to the A46 and into Yate via the A432, and the same southbound in reverse.
