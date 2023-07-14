Avon and Somerset Police plans overhaul of stop-and-search
Avon and Somerset Police is planning to overhaul its stop-and-search tactics after its chief constable admitted the force was "institutionally racist".
Sarah Crew's assessment of the force last month revealed black people were six times more likely to be stopped and searched in the force's area.
It wants members of communities most affected to help shape the proposals in a bid to rebuild trust.
A spokesman said the force had already implemented initial reforms.
The force is now adopting an "explain or reform" approach to stop-and-search, the spokesman said.
"All officers now receive regular refresher training on how to conduct fair and respectful stop searches, and the use of body-worn video to record all such interactions is mandatory," they said.
"Internal and external scrutiny panels will meet to review stop searches, to identify learning for individual officers and teams."
The spokesman said Avon and Somerset Police was also setting up a process to make it easier for people who had been stopped and searched to provide feedback on their experience.
In addition, the force is looking to introduce the Chance to Change programme, piloted in Birmingham and London, which allows people to avoid the criminal justice system for low-level or first-time offences.
The pilot revealed a drop in reoffending among 18 to 24-year-olds.
The spokesman said a third scheme was being set up to ensure officers treated all victims of crime equally.
It will involve officers receiving training in "cultural trauma and inclusivity" for people of black heritage to ensure "fairer, more sensitive policing".
Ms Crew's public declaration last month came after she examined her force's performance based on Baroness Louise Casey's criteria.
Baroness Casey was the peer asked to investigate the performance of the Metropolitan Police following the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer.
Ms Crew said she was "in no doubt" that racism and racial bias were reinforced within systems across the force.
She was backed by Bristol mayor Marvin Rees and police crime commissioner Mark Shelford but heavily criticised by the Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers.
'Inclusive culture'
Speaking at a monthly PCC performance and accountability board meeting on Tuesday, Ms Crew said the force had been consulting on an anti-racism strategy, and wanted "advice and scrutiny" of the plans.
She said this included a five-year strategic plan that aimed to "build an inclusive culture which will inspire and strengthen the confidence of all the communities we serve in Avon and Somerset".
Ms Crew added: "We are seeking and helping to form independent scrutiny groups to monitor the work that we're doing."
