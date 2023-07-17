Row over planned charges for Bristol's last free tennis courts
Plans to charge people to use a city's last free to use tennis court have been branded "completely unacceptable."
Bristol City Council has said it is unable to spend thousands of pounds to maintain Redcatch Park Tennis Courts.
The pay-to-play model, already in use in St George, Eastville and Canford Tennis Courts, would cost £35 annually or £5 per hour.
Former Knowle resident Dave Wherrett said the charge would deter people from using the facility.
"Ten years ago I helped to get these courts refurbished with funding from outside the City Council, and with help from the local community.
"The officers at the time tried to make them pay-to-play which I refused.
"It stops younger people and those on lower incomes from being able to use them. All activities within parks should be free for everybody to access."
"It's completely unacceptable".
It is estimated Redcatch Park's four courts need more than £10,000 worth of maintenance, with a full resurface costing around £60,000.
Sian Ellis-Thomas, from the Friends of Redcatch Park said joining the scheme would secure the long-term future of the courts.
"We have to be practical and pragmatic, not political. It's a pragmatic solution to a problem," she said.
"The council do not have funds, we're trying to mend the roof while the sun's shining."
But councillor Gary Hopkins argued people have not been given a fair choice.
"The consultation says there's only one way to keep these courts in decent condition. That just isn't true," he said.
"It's not the council that keeps them in good condition, they're done up by local people who want to keep things the way they are."
Bristol mayor Marvin Rees urged Redcatch to join the scheme and said it has been successful in other parts of the city.
"The courts were never really free, they're being paid for by general council tax," he said.
"What this does is make sure that those using the Tennis courts are contributing to the upkeep."
A public consultation on the plans closes on 18 July.
